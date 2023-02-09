Security has been beefed up at the City’s R500 million Delft Symphony Way housing project after three contractors were shot over the weekend. Law enforcement agencies are monitoring the situation and the City said it “would like to make it clear that it will not tolerate criminal attacks, community interference or acts of extortion against its projects”.

Members of the community are encouraged to stand with the City for the benefit of 3 300 beneficiaries from some of the most vulnerable areas, including Blikkiesdorp, Malawi Camp and Freedom Farm. A reward of R5 000 is available for information leading to the arrest of these criminals. “We are committed to seeing this project to its conclusion in the agreed timelines to the benefit of some of our most vulnerable beneficiaries,” said the City’s Mayco member for Human Settlements, Malusi Booi.

“Project timelines have not been impacted by the recent incident but it is critical that members of the community help us to complete this project without further bloodshed. “Tip-offs and information leading to the arrest of criminals targeting the project will help safeguard the project. “The City’s law enforcement agencies and South African Police Service have been consulted and cases opened for investigation in addition to enhanced on-site security”