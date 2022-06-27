The newspaper said it can exclusively confirm that 16 members of the elite special task force were also deployed to Ramaphosa’s farm in Bela-Bela, Limpopo, after the theft, at a staggering cost to the taxpayers of almost R2 million per month.

A secret Crime Intelligence fund was used to finance the clandestine operations set up to trace the thieves who stole millions of dollars from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in February 2020, a Sunday Independent investigation has revealed.

The number of the force was reduced to 8 three months later after General Sam Setlhabane, the divisional commissioner for protection services, wrote a letter complaining that his department was spending money on something he knew nothing about.

“We were forced to pull out the elite special task force from the President’s farm six months later because nobody could give a reason why our members were forced to guard Ramaphosa’s private business which was costing taxpayers a fortune,” said a senior police general, who asked not to be named for fear of reprisals.

“A state grabber was used to trace and ping some of the robbers after a fictitious case was opened that the men were involved in drug trafficking. It was only after a house was raided in Milnerton, Cape Town where four men were arrested that some of the police, who were duped to believe that they were investigating a case of drug trafficking, were told to search the house for money - that they realised that they were misled,” the general told the paper.