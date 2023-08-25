Manenberg residents are pleading with gang bosses for peace after yet another woman was shot and wounded during crossfire on Wednesday night. The 30-year-old vrou was hit in Scheldt Walk after gangs opened fire on each other and she was later rushed to hospital.

Manenberg Community Policing Forum chairperson Vanessa Adriaanse says the community is gatvol and wants the shooting to end. “Just a week ago a woman was shot in the head. “[Wednesday] another female was a victim of this shooting. It is still sad because our innocent people are being targeted in these shootings,” she said.

GATVOL: CPF chair Vanessa Adriaanse. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi has confirmed that police are now investigating a case of attempted murder. “Manenberg police attended a complaint on Wednesday,” he said. “Upon their arrival at the crime scene near Scheldt Walk at around 8pm, they were informed that the victim.

“A 30-year-old female sustained gunshot wounds and was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.” The motive for the attack has not yet been established as the suspect fled the scene, Swartbooi added. “The suspects who fled the scene are yet to be arrested.”

Last week, gunmen in a blue Hyundai vehicle opened fire on a mother while she was talking to her friends, also in Scheldt Walk. Ward councillor Bonita Jacobs said: “It is with deep regret that our women are not even honoured in Women’s Month, but rather killed on a daily basis.” Meanwhile, Vanessa is pleading with her community to be alert and vigilant in the streets.