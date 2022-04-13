Another body has been found in the same area where a man was killed in a suspected ritual killing in Mitchells Plain last week.

In the previous incident, the man’s pregnant wife managed to escape their attackers and was saved by two bergies who alerted the local neighbourhood watch.

In the latest incident, cops say the body of a 50-year-old was also found in bushes along Weltevreden Road on Monday.

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg, says: “This office can confirm that the body of a 50-year-old male was discovered in Weltevreden Road, Philippi, [Monday] night at about 7pm. A murder case was registered for investigation.

“The circumstances are being investigated.”

A fearful resident says the body was discovered when the lights went off for load shedding and they believe the man was killed in a sordid ritual.

“So in load shedding time, another person lost their life to the bush of evil. Another innocent person slaughtered and dumped like a ragdoll, discarded like they meant nothing to them, but to his family he was a loved one.

“Last week there were two murders in the space of a few hours.

“Last Saturday a search was done by community members, and they found loads of rat nests and activities in the new bush of ritual killing.

“And we found new sim cards, broken toasters, vacuum cleaners, laptop bags, ladies bags, all found at different locations.

“More blue, red and white candles were found at dug up places and in these holes were dead chickens, sheep heads, and who knows what more is buried in this bush.”

FOUND: New sim cards

The man adds: “The bush is fast becoming the new dumping ground for bodies and rituals.”

On March 31, an unidentified man was found murdered and buried in a shallow grave while his pregnant wife managed to escape their attackers.

The horrific scene along Jakes Gerwel Drive between Mitchells Plain and Philippi was discovered by neighbourhood watch patrollers after vagrants reported seeing the woman being attacked by two men.

According to a patroller, who asked not to be named, the bergies ran to Westgate and shouted for help.

“We went over and found that the woman had stopped a passing car and was completely naked and traumatised. It was clear that she was assaulted.”

Police say no arrests have been made yet.

Anyone with any information about the murders can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

