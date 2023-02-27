The body of the second fisherman who had been missing at sea in Strand has been found. The corpse of Christiaan Stassen, 40, was found drifting near Romans Rock Lighthouse off-shore of Simon’s Town Harbour on Friday.

His body was discovered two days after the body of his friend Heindrich Mostert washed out at Koegel Bay this past Wednesday. The two went missing while fishing off the shore of Die Poort late last Sunday In a statement, NSRI Simonstown station commander Darren Zimmerman confirmed the discovery.

“At 4.36pm, Friday, 24 February, NSRI Simon’s Town duty crew were activated following reports of a body located adrift in the vicinity of Romans Rock Lighthouse off-shore of Simon’s Town Harbour. “A surf skier found the body and the alarm was raised. “The SA Police Services and the Police Dive Unit were activated. The NSRI Simon’s Town rescue craft Donna Nicholas was launched.

“The body was taken into the care of Government Health Forensic Pathology Services.” A family member confirmed that Christiaan’s body had been found but declined to comment. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said Simon’s Town police registered an inquest.