Cops have arrested three suspects for the shooting and hijacking of an off-duty police officer. Constable Zuko Sima, 31, a father of one, was standing next to his car on Delius Street in Delft South when he was shot in the head in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Cops say the trio are facing a charge of murder and hijacking. The suspects were traced to Clarke Estate, Elsies River. HIT: Constable Zuko Sima was shot and killed in Delius Street. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete Police spokesperson Colonel André Traut says: “Three suspects aged between 30 and 40 were apprehended on charges of murder and hijacking following an incident during the early hours of (Sunday) morning which left an off-duty police constable stationed at Gugulethu with fatal gunshot wounds in Delft.

“The 31-year-old constable was gunned down at around 3.30am in Delius street, Delft South, and robbed of his vehicle, a VW Touran,” he adds. RECOVERED: Police discovered the VW Touran in Elsies River. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete “Our investigation led to the discovery of the vehicle in Elsies River (on Sunday) and the subsequent arrest of the suspects, who are scheduled for a court appearance in Blue Downs, once they have been charged. “DPCI detectives (The Hawks) have been assigned to probe the circumstances surrounding this incident.”

The deceased’s family, who live near the murder scene, formed a guard of honour around the body. Hartseer brother Bonga Sima says: “He has a one-year-old daughter and was working in Gugulethu for about four years. “The shooting happened two blocks away from his home, they shot him once in his head and they took his car.”

This is the second off-duty officer killed in Delft in less than two weeks. Constable Shamiela Arendse, 26, was reportedly shot four times in Gilo Road in Leiden. KILLED: Shamiela Arendse. Picture supplied She was standing with three other people when the shooting happened outside the house she was renting.