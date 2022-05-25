If you were forced to drop out of high school for any reason and never completed your matric, the new Choice Higher Support Services (CHESS) is here to give you a second chance. CHESS will be opening its doors on 1 June and the Athlone-based school will cater for those over 21 who want to get their matric certificate.

CHESS was founded by Rif’at Browers, who says the school has been a lifelong dream. “We will be offering all adults over the age of 21, whose last grade passed was Grade 9 (Std 7), the opportunity to gain their Matric Certificate under the Amended Senior Certificate curriculum.” The project is especially significant for Rif’at who is also the Director of Choice Drug Counselling Services.

He says he’s seen many drug addicts over the years who are actually intelligent people who dropped out of school due to their addiction and other social challenges. “I witnessed various cases where youth or adults had to leave school prematurely due to socio-economic circumstances, teenage pregnancy, or other hurdles making it a challenge to complete school, therefore I’m particularly invested to make this accessible for these people who deserve another chance.” There will be an open day on Saturday from 9.30am to 12.30am at Ground Floor, Beverley Building, 3 Beverley Street, Athlone (opposite Kismet Hardware) where potential learners will have the opportunity to meet the educators and discuss their specific requirements.