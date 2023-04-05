A second gunman has been busted for the murder of a popular Manenberg hawker who was gunned down last year. Nearly eight months after the death of Fadwah Gallie, 30, a second suspect graced the dock at Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Fadwah was killed in a gang shooting on 25 August while walking to the shop with a female friend. According to residents she came under fire as a gunman opened fire on two alleged skollies who were nearby and mistook her for a man. At the time, her mom, Fatima, told the Daily Voice that she was informed by witnesses that as Gallie came around the corner she was confronted by the gunman who shot her in the head. SCENE: Fadwah killed in Manenberg. “The man who was also killed in the shooting is unknown to us and we believe that the shooters mistook her for a man because she dressed like a man most of the time,” she said.

During the shooting, Fadwah and one alleged skollie were killed while another man was injured and sent to hospital. Nico “Millions” Stoffberg was busted a week later while hiding in Athlone. During court proceedings, it was revealed that he now faces three counts of murder after the second skollie died in hospital as well as firearm-related charges and attempted murder.