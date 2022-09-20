Wallacedene residents skrikked after a second body was found in a dam in the Monqol informal settlement on Sunday. A bus crowd had already gathered when divers pulled the body from the water, which was floating face down on the surface.

A resident says: “The children were playing near the dam and saw something floating in the dam. They came to fetch us and we saw a person with a yellow sweater floating.” “We immediately called the cops when we find out if anyone is missing from our community. “We are in shock because we heard from cops that the man’s hands were tied and his face was stabbed with a sharp object, when they pulled out the body from the dam.”

WIL ALLES WIET: A crowd of onlookers It appeared that the person was killed in a similar manner to the ou who washed up last Sunday. The man’s hands were tied and he had been stabbed several times in the face. Last week, 22-year-old Olwethu Jika was identified by his meisie, who was present when his body was retrieved by divers.

“Last week, a body was found where the plastic bottles were lying drifting in the dam. “The Kraaifontein cops was telling us the man killed and towed out by divers was in his 30s. “Many of us are scared now of the dam, as it is near our hokkies in Wallacedene.

“Some people show cops photos of missing family members, but none of them look like the body found floating in the dam today.” Kraaifontein police confirm the incident, with spokesperson Wesley Twigg saying: “Upon arrival at the scene at around 12.30pm near to Nuutgewek farm, [police] found the body of an unknown man floating in a dam. “The local police acquired the services of Saps provincial diving unit to retrieve the body.

“The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. “Further inspection indicated that the victim sustained an open wound to his head. “The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.