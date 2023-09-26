The search for a 21-year-old man continues after he disappeared in the water at Camps Bay Beach on Friday. The Zimbabwean national from Middelburg is said to be part of a church group from Mpumalanga, who were visiting the beach over the long weekend while attending a church event in Green Point.

According to Bevan Geyser, National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Bakoven deputy station commander, it appears that the ou got caught in a rip current. “At 1.53pm on Friday, NSRI Bakoven Station 2 was activated following eyewitness reports of a man missing at Camps Bay beach. “NSRI Bakoven Station 2, NSRI Table Bay Station 3, SAPS, Law Enforcement, Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services, WC Government Health EMS and Netcare 911 ambulance services responded,” Geyser explained.

He says that four helicopters including other rescue services were activated in search of the missing man. Five NSRI rescue swimmers were deployed, SAPS Water Policing and Dive Services and an EMS Rescue Squad drone team all attended and assisted in the air, sea and shoreline search. “Despite the extensive air, sea and shoreline search there remain no signs of the missing man,” Geyser confirmed.