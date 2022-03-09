The Stofile family in Khayelitsha is looking for their missing sister Phumla Brunette Stofile who was last seen on 18 February going to the Cape Town CBD.

The mom of two was meeting her new boyfriend, known as Ayanda from Ekuphumleni.

Her sister Nomzamo says: “The affair is still new, we haven’t met the man yet.

“On the day of her disappearance he had called asking to meet in town.

“He then phoned to let her know she should be dressed in red and white so she put on white pants, a red blouse and grey sandals. She only had a small handbag with her and our younger sister’s phone.”

She says the family became worried when Brunette, 42, failed to return home.

“We looked everywhere but nothing, the place we were directed to at Ekuphumleni, the people there told us he hasn’t been there in a year and that he always lies about his identity and address.

“No one knows who he is or where he lives. This news alarmed us.”

SAPS’ Joseph Swartbooi says Lingelethu Police are investigating.

Anyone with information can call Nomzamo on 083 646 0968.

