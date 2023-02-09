Police and a worried mother have urged anyone with information to come forward regarding her daughter who went missing nearly two weeks ago. Shireen Mentin, 61, from Woodstock said her 33-year-old daughter Zahiera Sterris, herself a mom of three young children, mysteriously disappeared on February 1 after leaving their home to pay their funeral policy in Wynberg.

Mentin said Zahiera left around 2pm to pay for their kifaait klops bookie at the Arme Muslim Burial Society in Ottery Road, Wynberg. Mentin said they suspect the worst. Shireen Mentin said her daughter, Zahiera Sterris, 33, mysteriously disappeared on 1 February. Picture supplied “When it started getting dark I tried calling her, her phone was off,” she explained.

“I waited until the next day to call the burial service, who said she was there and left, but that another woman came in there the Tuesday with our boekies and asked if she could get a refund.” Mentin said Zahiera’s children keep asking questions. “What do I tell them, it’s been 11 days already, and the worst part is I don’t know where she is or where to start looking, ek is worried!”

Shireen has been in contact with missing persons group Faith and Hope Missing Persons, in order to help look for Zahiera. HELP: Zahiera Sterris, 33, gone almost two weeks. Picture supplied Please help us find her. As much as I want to feel that she is still out there I can’t help but feel something happened, because Zahiera, she is a fighter, so she must’ve put up a scene,” the worried ma added. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirmed that a missing person docket has been opened.