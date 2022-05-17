A Belhar family is worried about their missing 51-year-old mother who was last seen leaving her home last Wednesday morning. Marshay Rich, stepdaughter of Dawn Fillies, 51, says she left their home in Extension 6 at 9.30am to visit a nearby shop.

“She never walks around the area and if she needs to go anywhere further than Erica Square, then she would take an Uber. On Wednesday, she walked to the centre, which is just across the road from her home but nobody has heard of her again,” says Marshay. “My father came home after 6pm and he saw she was not at home and he started calling all of us. Everybody was confused because she would never just leave and stay away for long.

“She always has her phone on her and she is always busy on WhatsApp or something but when we call her number, it goes straight to voicemail which is very worrying for us.” Marsha, 33, says the family has called everybody that Dawn is familiar with, while the community is assisting in the search. “We have family all over in areas such as Wellington, Atlantis and even Johannesburg but when we called them, they also knew nothing.