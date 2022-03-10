A Stellenbosch family need help finding their missing brother, Lubabalo Chris Nolusu, 32, who left home in Kayamandi on 24 February and never returned.

His sister, Nosiseko, says there was no one at home when he left but he didn’t take anything with.

He is of medium build with short dreadlocks, earrings and has a gentle personality, she says.

“It doesn’t seem like he planned to go far as all his belongings are still at home.

“We can’t even tell what he was wearing.

“Our young brother had gone to work, leaving him sleeping as usual but when he returned, Lubabalo was not home.

“Days went by and we started searching.

GONE: Lubabalo, 32

“He’s not at the hospitals nor the mortuaries. We just don’t know where else to go.

“Someone said he was seen in Kraaifontein under a bridge, and by the Kraaifontein Day Hospital, but when the family went to look for him, he was not there.

“He is not a violent person but he recently suffered from depression.

“We are very worried and pray for his safe return, my mom is sick and not taking this well,” says Nolusu.

She suspects unemployment, some family problems and their mother’s health to be the source of Lubabalo’s depression.

She says local police officers refused to accompany them to Kraaifontein to search for Lubabalo, even though they reported him as missing.

Anyone with information about Lubabalo may call Nosiseko at 061 605 4340.

Police did not respond to queries by last night.

[email protected]