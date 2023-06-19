Angry Retreat residents braved the cold waters of a local river in search of a young dad, who is believed to have drowned after allegedly being beaten by security guards and thrown into the water. While police divers deemed it too dangerous to search the fast-flowing murky waters, the hartseer friends of Reagan Fredericks, 30, used ropes and nets and conducted their own search for the man who was last seen on Wednesday morning.

Eyewitness Michael van Wyk, 40, said he was with Reagan and claims they were attacked by the guards near Military Road. He said the guards accused them of stealing and they were beaten up on the river bank and tossed into the water. DESPERATE: Michael van Wyk, 40 Van Wyk did not clarify what they had been accused of stealing and who the guards were working for.

He said while he managed to swim out, Reagan was swept away by the current. Reagan’s hartseer mother Natalie, 47, said she was called by anxious neighbours. HARTSEER: Mom Natalie, 47 “I was at work on Wednesday when I was called by the community who told me he was missing under the water,” she explained.

“I do not know what led up to it but the divers came out and said it was too dangerous to go in the water. “The community became frustrated and did their own searches but still could not find him. “They went back every day and I spoke to the police, who explained to me that they cannot go in. The police are investigating what led up to this but explained they need to find his body first.

“He has a six-month-old son with his girlfriend and she is devastated. “I really can’t say how this happened but he was changing his life. “He did struggle with drugs and was coming right but then his father died 11 months ago and his father was his everything and he was struggling.”

Over the weekend, adamant residents gathered on the river bank each day as they braved the cold waters to find Reagan. Residents also held prayer chains. SEARCH IS ON: Worried mense alongside the river in Retreat By Sunday, there was still no sign of him. SAPS spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi confirmed that Steenberg police responded to a complaint about an unknown person who allegedly drowned in a river near to Steenberg Station.