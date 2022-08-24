Fast food giant KFC has hired a private investigator to hunt a “fake food inspector” who has been scoring freebies at their stores nationwide. It has also asked the public to assist the search of the scammer.

The fast food restaurant chain said a private investigation was launched this week to track down the so-called inspector that was soliciting free food from KFC stores across South Africa, reports IOL. KFC said that reports of the alleged fake KFC Quality Assurance Inspector first surfaced in 2019: “The incidents reported were believed to be urban legend. “Social media coverage of the fake food inspector has led to further stories of other quality assurance impersonators,” said Sarah Campbell of Ogilvy PR.