A woman from Pelican Park claims she was scammed after paying R4 300 to a businesswoman for goods that were never delivered. Aeesha Abdullah says she bought bedding in bulk from Miska Dixon with the aim of reselling.

She met Dixon four years ago after coming across her catalogue on Facebook. “I told her I do sewing and started making clothes for her,” Aeesha said. CLAIMS: Aeesha Abdullah. She learnt that Dixon allegedly owed several mense geld for undelivered goods.

“Even after seeing the posts that were made about her, I still trusted her and ordered things from her and sent her the money in May but she still hasn’t delivered." She ordered bedding, a pair of takkies and a mat. “We do not have a physical address for her, she stays in Atlantis but operates from her mother’s house in Mitchells Plain,” said Aeesha.

“When we worked together she used to come get the clothes from me or send her husband. I went to her mother’s house but got chased away. She doesn’t respond to my messages and always has an excuse.” However, Miska claims it is all lies and that she took out a protection order because Aeesha’s boyfriend allegedly threatened her. “Aeesha only gave me a deposit and needs to pay the balance, she wants the money back but she needs to wait till I resell the takkies because I don’t have money lying around.