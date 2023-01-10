Four ouens who tried to kill a seal at Monwabisi Beach for muti have been granted R1 000 bail after they were busted at the weekend. The Cape of Good Hope SPCA revealed that after swift action by Law Enforcement officers, the men were caught trying to kill the seal by throwing moerse rocks at it.

According to a statement by the SPCA, inspectors were alerted of the manne having trapped the adult Cape fur seal at about 6pm on Sunday. SHOCKING: The injured seal being examined. A Law Enforcement officer on the scene ensured that the suspects were stopped in their tracks and detained until SPCA inspector Werner Taljaard and partner Eugene Links arrived. SPCA wildlife officer Jon Friedman said the seal was rushed to a private 24-hour veterinary practice where it was humanely euthanised due to the severity of injuries.

The vet reported that the seal had suffered severe facial and skull fractures, was bleeding profusely from the mouth, had one of its eyes crushed and that most of its teeth had been completely broken off. “Seeing the broken condition this animal was in when it was carried off the beach made my blood run cold,” Friedman said. “Not in 37 years of working in wildlife welfare have I seen such a case of abject cruelty visited on a defenceless animal that was in all likelihood just minding its own business.”

HARM: Injured seal is removed from the ocean. He explained that one of the suspects revealed they had been approached by a traditional healer who pointed out the seal to them and offered them R3 000 to kill it . Animal cruelty charges have been laid against the suspects. SPCA chief inspector Jaco Pieterse added: “We will ensure that justice is served in the name of this seal. Torturing any animal is unacceptable and the suspects must face the full might of the law.” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila has confirmed that Luxoli Godana, 26, Nyameko Titi, 18, Nkosinathi Ndzendevu, 19, and Sibusiso Zamani, 22, appeared in the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court yesterday where they faced charges of animal cruelty.