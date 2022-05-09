Eastridge residents who have been plagued by drunk and speeding drivers crashing into their homes are relieved after the City of Cape Town erected concrete barriers to protect them. The residents have thanked the Daily Voice for highlighting their plight over the past two years as they begged the City to implement traffic calming measures and barriers to protect their homes.

Martha Petersen, a resident in 6th Avenue, said her corner house has been repeatedly damaged by speeding drivers. Over the past two years, both she and her neighbour have experienced at least 11 incidents where cars have crashed into their homes. “The people here just drive s***. You would think it’s the people coming directly opposite the house, but it is actually the guys who are coming down Katdoring Road that lose control and come flying through the houses,” she says.

“We had these barriers here before but the City took it away and then a month later they went through my neighbour’s house again. “Last November, a Quantum drove through my lounge but it happened four times by me and over seven times by my neighbour over the last two years.” When the Daily Voice visited the scene, red tape still covered the hole in the wall of Martha’s neighbour Nicolette Cupido.

Martha says: “I have been speaking with the Voice all the time and you guys have helped. “I just hope they can come up with a more permanent solution”. GRATEFUL: Resident Martha Petersen Ward 116 councillor Solomon Philander said placing the concrete bollards in front of the houses is just the first step of a plan to keep the residents safe.