A Kraaifontein dad says he can still hear his daughter pleading for help as she burnt to death in a fire. The mother of two died after a fire broke out at her home in Green Street in Scottsville shortly after midnight on Sunday.

Lillian Skippers, 48, perished but her two young children aged 11 and six years old managed to escape. PERISHED: Lillian Skippers, 48. Picture supplied The family’s dog, Collar, also survived the blaze. Dad Nicky Skippers, 71, says there was nothing they could do as the fire consumed the Wendy house quickly.

“She was my last child to die, now I have no-one left except my two grandchildren,” a hartseer Nicky says. “I could hear how Lillian begged for help to get out of the burning Wendy house. “It happened late that night, she had gone to bed but fell asleep with the candle still burning, that is what caused the fire.

“A tree at the back of the Wendy also caught fire and then the flames were out of control. “Sy het gesmeek, asseblief Ouboetie help my om uit te kom, but it was too late.” He says it is a miracle his grandchildren and the dog survived.

LUCKY: The family’s dog Collar managed to escape the fire. Picture: Solly Lottering “They escaped through the window. They are very shocked and confused, even Collar is looking for his owner,” says Nickey. He says it was horrifying seeing his daughter’s body afterwards when the flames were extinguished. “Sy het baie erg gelyk, her head had burst open and she had ugly burn marks on her face.

“Now only my two grandchildren are giving me the will to carry on,” the oupa adds. Jermaine Carelse, spokesperson for the City’s Fire & Rescue Service, says crews from Brackenfell, Kraaifontein and Milnerton were on scene. “There were three persons in the structure – an eight-year-old boy and 11-year-old girl managed to escape the inferno,” he says.