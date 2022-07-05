Belhar residents say the growing number of illegal scrap yards in the area is behind the increasing theft of metal drain covers and other items that contain copper in the community. Over the weekend, an ATM was also destroyed by skelms, prompting the community to start an online petition to move the scrap yards out of the area.

Community activist Delmaine Cottee says: “There are easily over 10 illegal scrap yards here in the area and they are all in the residential areas. DAMAGED: Belhar residents want the illegal scrap yards moved out of residential area after an ATM was vandalised “We call those places ‘bucket shops’ and while I understand that people start these businesses to make money, they have to follow the rules and do it legally. “In the industrial area, there are two scrap yards but they are also involved in illegal activity. A lot of the scrapyards operate as recycling facilities but after five, then they start with their illegal stuff.”

Cottee says besides the illegal scrap yards encouraging theft in the area, the bucket shops are also causing major health issues for residents. “If the guys do not have a place where they can easily sell their stolen stuff then it could stop all the drain cover and cable theft in the area. “Our library is basically stripped while there used to be a gym there that is now closed because of all the copper theft.

CALL: Activist Cottee “Also, these bucket shops are right next to houses so there are a lot of reports of rats in peoples’ homes and then at night the guys are burning the copper which creates a major health issue for the people living nearby.” On Sunday, the community launched their petition, which by yesterday had over 600 signatures, exceeding their target of 500. “Our plan is to get as many signatures as we can, but once we hit 500, then we will approach the City and SAPS so they can remove these scrap yards from the area immediately.”