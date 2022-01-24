Scottsville Secondary School in Kraaifontein has a lot to be proud of – the school recorded the greatest improvement in the matric pass rate – from 29.5% in 2020 to 64.0% in 2021.

They also achieved a 22.5% bachelors pass rate – double what it was last year.

Education MEC Debbie Schäfer was at the school on Friday to congratulate principal Henry Hockey and his team for their stellar performance.

The top student at Scottsville Secondary was Nikita Cloete followed by Prisca Kuhilia.

CONGRATS: MEC Shafer

Schafer congratulated the top students but also had words of comfort for those who didn’t make it: “Your life is not over... there are still chances and we will help you to get there.”

Mr Hockey said he was especially proud of Prisca, who hails from the Congo.

“She did well in all her subjects including Afrikaans, when her home language is French.”

The principal says his class of 2021 overcame many obstacles: “The level of poverty is scary, gang violence and drugs are rife.”

“Our teachers are working far beyond the sacrifice of cutting family time... but we are not afraid of any challenge.

“After every challenge there is opportunity.”