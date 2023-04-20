Tears of disbelief flowed in Epping Forest after the charred body of a well-loved man was found after his girlfriend allegedly set his Wendy house alight. The hartseer family of Basil Petersen, 56, says they have been left traumatised at finding his body after firefighters extinguished the blaze during the early hours on Monday.

Stepdaughter Danielle Moroka, 29, says the alleged arsonist used fish oil as an accelerant. DESTRUCTION: The charred aftermath of the two Wendy houses in Epping Forest. She says Basil returned home shortly after 2.30am on Monday. “He was working at a place where they make and install the benches at the banks so they kept working late because they can only work when the banks are closed,” she explains.

“He was married to my mother and after she died he came to stay by me. “He lived with his girlfriend next to my Wendy and was a very loving man. He was a father to all of us.” She says on arrival at home Basil became kwaad when finding his girlfriend was out.

“He went to look for her because she was sitting down the road smoking buttons with men and he asked her why she was doing that,” says Danielle. MOURN: Stepdaughter Danielle Moroka, 29. “She came to one of the aunties and asked for a lighter. The aunty thought she was going to make food for Basil but the next thing we knew the whole place was on fire. “She locked him inside and threw fish oil to make the fire burn higher.

“We all ran out and tried to save him. We could hear him screaming in pain until he said: ‘Los maar, ek is klaar’.” Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse says they received the call for help shortly before 3am. “Crews from Epping, Goodwood and Milnerton were on scene. Two structures were completely destroyed leaving nine persons displaced.

“Firefighters found the body of an adult male, who sustained fatal burn wounds, amongst the debris. The fire was extinguished at 3.55am.” Danielle says they immediately went to report the matter at Elsies River SAPS. SET ALIGHT: Victim Basil Petersen, 56. Police spokesperson, sergeant Wesley Twigg, confirms an inquest docket has been opened.

“The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.” Danielle adds: “We are still in shock and she ran away after doing this horrible thing. “We cannot believe someone would do something like this.