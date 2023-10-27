Parents of Monte Vista Primary schoolkids are the moer in after learning that their kids were left unattended and verbally abused by staff at a camp facility over the weekend. The parents, who spoke anonymously out of fear of learner victimisation, say they got the shock of their lives when their laaities returned from the Eduventure camp in Villiersdorp on Sunday and told them about their ordeal.

According to the parents, the children were left to stand in the rain for hours by a staff member who also vloeked and skelled them lelik uit. VERY UPSET: Parents from Monte Vista Primary School pic from google map. This happened while the teachers were in their own cabin, leaving the kids unattended. A father, 35, tells the Daily Voice that his blood boiled when his daughter told him what happened.

“My daughter said the gentleman came to the dorm room after they heard sounds from outside and pulled children out of the dorm,” the dad said. “I was very upset, just to think he felt so comfortable walking into their room to do what he did. I am upset at the school for leaving them unattended, I am upset about how this was handled.” Another parent adds that the camp ruined her laaitie’s experience.

“It was the first time my son went camping, and without me; I can imagine how terrifying it must’ve been,” the upset mom said. Feedback letter from school Now the parents are demanding an apology and a refund. In a letter seen by the Daily Voice, Eduventure apologised for the incident adding that the camp leader’s conduct was “totally unacceptable”. “He should have called the teachers to sort out the issue with the children running around and making a noise,” the letter states.

Eduventure said the camp leader would be disciplined for his misconduct, and will no longer be working with the school. They said the camp leader “apologised profusely and expressed profound regret for his actions”. When the Daily Voice contacted the establishment, a spokesperson said parents would be refunded. WCED COMMENT: Millicent Merton.Picture supplied Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Millicent Merton confirmed that the school reported the incident to the provincial circuit manager.