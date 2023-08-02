Following the continuous acts of vandalism at the Bonteheuwel Metropolitan Sports Grounds, six laaities were caught red-handed while allegedly smoking weed and wrecking the popular clubhouse. The boys, who are in Grade 10, were gevang by ward councillor Angus McKenzie on Monday, who made it his personal mission to catch them.

The boys, all of them in school clothes, were caught rooking on the grounds. After they were spotted by McKenzie, the stoute laaities tried to make a run for it. But a vinnige McKenzie got into his vehicle and went on a “high-speed chase” through the streets of Bontas and cornered the boys, who were eventually caught near the local tennis grounds.

COUNCILLOR: Angus McKenzie The learners were questioned by Law Enforcement officers and released with a warning. The City of Cape Town did not respond to the Daily Voice when asked if the boys would face punishment following the incident. McKenzie said that the vandalism of important facilities in the community will not be tolerated.

“The vandalism of City facilities used by the community will not be tolerated. The facility is being used by the local soccer community,” he added. The sports field has been vandalised several times in recent months. Last week, a video posted on TikTok showed a group of boys laughing and throwing klippe into the windows of the ‘White House’.