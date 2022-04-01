The Wesbank community is in shock after a popular 18-year-old boy was shot and killed down the road from his home by two suspected robbers.

Family members of Leroy le Roux said the Grade 10 Wesbank High pupil left home at 7.30pm on Wednesday evening to visit a friend and was shot 20 minutes later while walking back in Vogelvlei Main Road.

A female family member said: “Leroy left home to fetch something from a friend around the corner from the house and at 7.55pm, I heard the shots going off at the end of the road.

“We ran to look who it was and then we saw it was Leroy, he was still alive but he could not say anything.

TRAGEDY: Wesbank residents at the scene. Picture supplied

“We think he was robbed and tried to run away because his phone and silver bracelet were gone while his chain was loose around his neck.

“He was also shot at least twice in the back so he must have been trying to run away.

“There was also a cap of one of the guys lying by Leroy and the people say they saw the shooters running away over the field.”

While speaking to the family member, the Daily Voice was surrounded by a crowd of youngsters of all ages, crying and talking about Leroy.

The popular teen had passed away at 8.20pm while his body was only removed at 11.25pm.

“From a young age already, he always had a lot of friends and when he finished school he wanted to be an engineer,” says the relative.

“He also wanted to play rugby but he was shot in the scrotum when he was 10 in a gang crossfire while leaving the house to go buy bread.

“After that injury the doctors said he should not play sports because if he got injured, then he would be seriously hurt.”

GUNNED DOWN: Leroy le Roux, 18

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed: “Mfuleni police attended a shooting incident on Vogelvlei Main Road and on their arrival, they found the body of an 18-year-old man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds to the left side of his chest.

“It is alleged that the deceased was walking down the street when unknown suspects shot him.”

He said no arrests have been made yet.

[email protected]