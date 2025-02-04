TRAGEDY struck the family of Krugersdorp High learner Retshegofetse Sennelo after he died following a freak accident in a school cricket match at the weekend. In a post on social media, the school said the teenager was severely injured when he collided with a teammate at Christian Brothers' College in Boksburg on Saturday.

Principal Ivan Bailey said paramedics were on scene immediately, and Retshegofetse was taken to Netcare Sunward Park. He said the other player was taken to a hospital in Krugersdorp, under his parents' care, and later discharged. Bailey added: “After undergoing an emergency operation at Sunward Park, the surgeons could not stop the internal bleeding, and Retshegofetse passed away in theatre.

"Our deepest condolences go out to Olga Sennelo, our SGB Chairperson, Gomolemo, his brother, all the family members, and KHS staff who were at the hospital with me. “Our prayers go out to Retshegofetse's beloved teammates and coaches, Sandile and Nene, who will need our unequivocal support along with his friends at school.” Mense took to the school's social media page to share condolences to the family.