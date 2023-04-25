A Grade 5 learner from Rocklands Primary School in Mitchells Plain has died and several of his schoolmates were left injured after a taxi driver allegedly jumped a red robot. The Toyota Quantum and white BMW collided at the corner of Marguerite Street and AZ Berman Drive just after 8am on Monday, flipping the taxi on its side.

Dean Timotheus from the Lentegeur Neighbourhood Watch says that the accident came after the taxi driver allegedly ran a red traffic light. FLIPPED: The overturned Toyota Quantum in AZ Berman Drive. “Die taxi het gekom van Town Centre se kant af and the driver jumped the robot. “He didn’t see the BMW coming from Marguerite Street that is when he knocked into the car,” Dean explained.

When the Daily Voice arrived on the scene, the taxi which was carrying 24 schoolchildren, was lying on its side with emergency services attending to the injured laaities. A young girl crashed through the windscreen while the Grade 5 boy from Rocklands Primary School who was also found outside the taxi later died. DEADLY: Mense at the scene in Mitchells Plain. The owner of the white BMW who was at the scene declined to comment.

Police spokesperson captain FC van Wyk confirmed that a case of culpable homicide is being investigated with no arrests made yet. “A case of culpable homicide is under investigation at Lentegeur SAPS after two vehicles, a Toyota Quantum and a BMW, collided at the corner of Marguerite Street and AZ Berman Drive at 8.10am. MAYHEM: Taxi collided with the BMW. Picture: Patrick Louw “The Toyota Quantum at the time of the incident was transporting 24 passengers, all of which are scholars from various schools across Mitchells Plain,” Van Wyk says.

“One of the children, a boy aged between eight and 10, was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries and later succumbed due to injuries sustained. “The other children were treated on the scene or taken to nearby hospitals with minor injuries. “No arrest as yet, and the cause of the accident is currently under investigation.”

TRAUMATIC: The taxi driver were transporting 24 kids to school. The boy’s death was confirmed by Bronagh Hammond, spokesperson for the WCED. “The WCED can sadly confirm that a Grade 5 learner from Rocklands Primary School tragically passed away as a result of a traffic accident earlier this morning. “While the traffic authorities and/or SAPS would need to confirm the cause of the accident, we are aware that learners from Rocklands, Meadowridge and Hillside primary school were in the mini-bus when it collided with another vehicle, causing one death and other injuries.