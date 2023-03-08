A Mitchells Plain mother has accused Rylands High of victimising her son after he was banned from his matric dance following an altercation with another learner outside school. Veronique Grey says that her son was provoked by a fellow pupil after school, and that his punishment is way out of proportion.

She believes her son is being targeted after she previously complained about the school in the Daily Voice when they issued him with alleged fraudulent transfer papers without her knowledge “in a bid to get rid of him”. GATVOL: Grade 12 boy ‘victimised’ by school. “It happened after school but was brought to the school’s attention and both got suspended. “I didn’t have an issue with that because they were following the procedure,” she says of the fight.

She explains that a disciplinary hearing followed but her child was not permitted to argue his case or bring a witness, nor were they allowed to ask the school’s witness any questions. “The school is not following the procedure, it’s like they don’t know the procedures.” Veronique says she doesn’t know about the other boy, but her son received a seven-day suspension, a final written warning, and also has to report to the office on assessment days.

He will also be restricted to one side of the school during breaks, and he will not be allowed to attend any school activities or functions, including the matric ball. The frustrated mother says this is just a ploy to get back at them. “It’s because they didn’t get right what they tried in January and the fact that I exposed them; it’s like they will now look for anything,” she says.

DIE MOER IN: Mother Veronique Grey. Milicent Merton, spokesperson for the Western Cape Education Department, confirms that the latest matter was reported to the district office. “The school followed their code of conduct. The mother was advised to approach the governing body with any concerns regarding the disciplinary process.” Veronique claims that her son’s school career is being ruined.