The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has shared its social media policy following controversial pictures posted by learners from Lentegeur High School, depicting a teacher allegedly smoking and drinking with them in class. The Daily Voice reported on the disturbing images last week, where the teacher can be seen accepting a lighter from a learner for a zol.

Another picture shows the pupils standing with the teacher drinking a ‘Savanna’. According to the WCED, the teacher claimed that it was non-alcoholic beverages and fake sweet cigarettes. Lentegeur High has also issued a statement, claiming that the pictures were taken during a life orientation period where learners were role playing.

The statement explains that no dop was consumed by anyone in the picture. “It was all for a role play. We deeply apologise for any insensitivity caused by the images,” the statement reads. Another photo believed to be of the onnie, posing in a panty, was shared by a learner. WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the department also received “other images”.

Hammond said the WCED had guidelines about social media where teachers are urged to remain professional with pupils. “This can result in embarrassing or otherwise inappropriate revelations, for instance when activities such as to invite, to connect or to follow are instigated between educators and learners on social media, educators must be aware that aspects of their profile can be available and visible to other users,” she added. “Staff should be professional, courteous and respect the needs for discretion with regard to personal information, and other sensitive information that may not be appropriate for public discussion.”