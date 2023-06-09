A larney Kaapse school is at the centre of a moerse race storm after a social media account began trolling black pupils with racial slurs. Derogatory posts on an Instagram account alleged to be that of a Grade 8 pupil at Westerford High School, in Rondebosch, have caused an outcry online.

The account, named Grade8a_2023, shows images of slaves and some learners from the school have been tagged in these posts, with a caption reading, “I found your family”, accompanied with a laughing emoji. There is also a picture of a Khoisan person accompanied by a caption identifying them as a teacher at the school, reports IOL. A picture of a group of coloured people was also shared, with a message stating that coloureds should be burnt.

More on this ‘Racist’ school fury: Parents accuse Oudtshoorn High of excluding learners of colour

The caption reads: “and Coloureds should choose if they are black or white they look like the San and the Khoi [sic]”. Another Instagram Story on the account called for the return of apartheid. It read: “I wish apartheid returned [sic]”.

A further image of black slaves chained at the hands and neck was captioned: “who wishes all these black people could leave our classes and go back to where they came from [sic]”. It is unclear who is managing the Instagram account. In a letter, Westerford High has informed pupils, parents and guardians that it was aware of the racist posts and had confirmed that the Instagram account was not an officially recognised school page.

Consultations with the school management and its governing body have taken place, while examinations were postponed to next week. On Thursday, all the school’s Grade 8 pupils were called in. The letter reads: “In view of the fact that the posts seem to have originated from within the Grade 8 group and have affected the grade significantly, all Grade 8s must be at school tomorrow [Thursday] from 9am to 10.30am; they are to meet in the Noel Taylor Hall to be addressed by staff, in-house counsellors and counsellors from outside of the school.”