The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) is looking to recruit 20 500 education and general school assistants for public and special schools. Spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the department, through the Presidential Youth Employment Initiative (PYEI), hopes to recruit unemployed youth for its fourth intake.

Education assistants support teachers with administrative tasks, classroom management, sports and cultural activities, while general assistants help with maintenance, cleaning, vegetable gardens and general administration. The WCED would only be considering applicants who had not participated in previous intakes. Unemployed mense between the ages of 18 and 34 are encouraged to apply for posts at public schools within a 5km from where they live.

Candidates who wish to apply for assistant positions at special schools need to be between the ages of 18 and 39, or turning 40 before or on March 31, 2024. Education assistants are also required to have an NQF 4 (matric) qualification as a minimum, and prospective school assistants can apply for the posts with or without an NQF 4 (matric) qualification. Hammond added: “The contracts for this phase are from February 1 until September 30, 2023. The stipend is R4 081.44 per month less 1% UIF contribution, and potential candidates can apply online at https://sayouth.datafree.co/p/dbe.