A concerned Ocean View mom whose child is only allowed in the classroom for two hours every day is demanding answers.

Sade Adams says her six-year-old son started Grade 1 at Marine Primary School, and she was advised to put him on medication because he is apparently hyperactive.

“I was told this on the second day of school, I don’t think they had enough time to assess him in that short time,” the mom says.

“They gave up on my son within two days because he ran out of class and his class teacher spoke to him and he responded in English.

“I put him in an English class because I want him to learn the language and they want to change him.”

She says last Wednesday her son was suspended for two days.

“They said he beat up another child and that he is not listening in class.

“But they gave me a chance to be inside the class and observe him and I saw that the other children were doing worse things, like playing with water.

“He is the only child in South Africa that attends school from 8am till 10am. I have spoken to the department and am waiting for answers.”

CONCERNED: Mom Sade Adams

Western Cape Education Department spokeswoman Bronagh Hammond says they are working with the school to resolve the problem after teachers picked up “behavioural and possible health issues”.

“There have already been a number of interventions and additional assessments have been arranged for the learner.

“The Screening, Identification, Assessment and Support (SIAS) policy framework is being implemented to assist the learner.

“The current programme allows for a shortened school day, which has been discussed with the parent.

“An assistant is also present in class to assist the learner.”

[email protected]