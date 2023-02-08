A concerned father says he is worried about his daughter’s safety amid chaos at Strandfontein High last week. The dad said among the complaints are knife fights over drug sales to learners, teachers being assaulted, racial aggression, and a learner coming to school with a loaded gun – which saw cops patrolling the school this week.

It resulted in the principal allegedly separating the black and coloured pupils to try and contain the situation. Police and the Western Cape Education Department both confirmed that the school is currently being monitored following acts of violence. The man, who asked not to be named to protect his daughter, claimed that last Thursday, fights over drug sales broke out at the school, resulting in a black boy and the father of a coloured girl allegedly getting stabbed.

“A huge fight broke out in the school,” he said. “When the school day ended, the situation escalated as a student, as well as a father, was stabbed outside the school. “The next day violence continued, and a female teacher was assaulted while a student was caught with a loaded firearm and arrested. The school principal then decided it was OK to separate coloured students and African students.” He said while parents are worried about their children, the principal allegedly failed to inform them of developments.

“I’m disappointed at the lack of communication and transparency from the school, and disgusted at the fact that this is a regular occurrence and continuously covered up.” WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond confirmed the incidents: “Two alleged fights broke out in the community on Thursday afternoon, involving learners, and then subsequently, members of the community. “Rumours started to circulate that there would be retaliation the following day.

“The school reported the matter to SAPS, and a small group of people were identified outside the school. However, SAPS assisted some of the learners safely home.” . “A toy gun was confiscated by police that day – there is no evidence currently that the two incidents are related. There are no reports of an assault on a teacher.” Regarding the racial segregation, she said the palie had been “proactive in managing the situation”.

“The principal has engaged with Safe Schools, who have conducted conflict resolution sessions with learners. Interventions will continue this week,” Hammond added. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said police are monitoring the situation at the school. “This office can confirm an incident reported on Friday in connection with a learner who had a firearm on the school premises.