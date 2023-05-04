Golden Arrow Bus Services is seeking a meeting with schools in the Belhar area after one of its buses was allegedly stoned by learners of a school in the area. A voice note and pictures were shared on social media late Tuesday afternoon, describing the situation along Belhar Drive where a bus was stoned.

A woman can be heard asking for assistance as the group of learners were targeting the bus, by pelting stones at them. “They are a lot there, somebody could have been hurt, now all the people in the bus are panicking.” In the picture a broken window can be seen.

INFURIATED: Golden Arrow bus stoned in Belhar. Golden Arrow Bus Services spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer confirmed the stoning. Dyke-Beyer said the incident where a Golden Arrow bus was stoned occurred at approximately 3.45pm on Belhar Drive. “It is alleged that scholars from the area were responsible for throwing the stones.

“Fortunately, no injuries were reported.” Dyke-Beyer said they will seek to meet with the schools in the area to highlight the dangers associated with these acts of vandalism. “We would also like to appeal to parents to assist us by informing children that stone-throwing is not a victimless crime and can have very serious consequences.”