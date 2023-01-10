A Cape school has become a target for skelms after being burgled twice before the official start of the schooling year. Within a space of three weeks, Garlandale Primary in Athlone has been broken into and its library stripped of more than R60 000 worth of equipment and tools.

The first break-in took place at the start of the school holidays. Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Millicent Merton said that tools that were used to upgrade and maintain the library were stolen and wiring was also vandalised. The second incident resulted in further damages to the library.

Merton added that lights were also stolen. Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Millicent Merton “These incidents are a setback to the school’s efforts to refurbish the library for the benefit of the learners,” she said. “The WCED appeals to all communities to be the ears and eyes of the school by reporting unusual activity around school buildings.”

Merton said the department have had cases in the past where the community reported unusual activity which resulted in boewe being caught in the act. “Communities are also encouraged to report stolen goods. This can also lead to arrests,” she added. Errol Thompson, chairperson of the Garlandale Action Group, said the break-ins have caused a huge setback to the school’s upgrade.

Thompson, who is part of the group who are all past learners of the school, said it meant that the learners would also have to wait even longer to set foot in their much-needed library. “We started the upgrade project a few years ago and had to put it on hold during Covid. The funds we received were all donations. “Last year, we started the project again and by the end of the school year, we were 95 to 96% completed when the burglary happened.

“Electric and network cables were cut off and stolen,” he said. “Plug and network points were removed from the power skirting. “Tools, ladders and other equipment was stolen.

“The estimated amount to repair the damage and to replace the tools and equipment is about R60 000; it’s a really huge setback.” He has urged mense to not buy stolen goods possibly from the school. “This not only affects the children but the community as well and that’s the most sad part,” Thompson added. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg confirmed Athlone SAPS are investigating a housebreaking and theft case.