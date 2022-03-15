A Mitchells Plain mother says her daughter was wrongfully accused of being a bully and suspended without given the chance to give her side of the story.

Portlands resident Allison Husselman said her 13-year-old was suspended from Eisleben Road Primary on February 8 and on March 7 they both walked out of a disciplinary hearing.

“The school said she was involved in an argument with two other girls over a ball but they are both still there and only my daughter was suspended,” says the mom.

Allison said on February 7, her daughter and the other two girls were arguing over the ball during break.

“My daughter and her friends were playing with the ball when two girls took it from her and started teasing.

“They started to argue over the ball but there was no actual fight so my daughter went to the principal, and instead of them helping her, she was suspended.

“The school took down statements from the other girls but nothing from my daughter.

“On Monday, the principal said she must plead guilty for being the one who started the argument. She refused and just walked out and I walked with her, because it was not a physical fight as they allege.”

Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Millicent Merton says according to reports from the school, the argument was more physical than verbal.

“The learner did not attend the disciplinary hearing on 15 February and it was reconvened to March 7 where the learner refused to give her version of what happened on the day of the alleged assault.

“The parent and the learner left the hearing while it was still under way, afterwards the disciplinary committee found the learner guilty of assault and recommended her to be expelled.”

