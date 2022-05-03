The Western Cape Education Department’s contentious gender identity and sexual orientation policy will be signed and adopted before the end of this year. Western Cape Legislature Speaker Masizole Mnqasela said it would be great if the adoption of the policy could happen as soon as June: “It’s definitely possible.”

The new groundbreaking guidelines to support transgender children would, according to the department, make schools more inclusive and supportive for LGBTQ+ pupils. The guidelines allow pupils to dress in a uniform that matches their gender identity, while it recommends that schools make provision for a unisex bathroom. Another guideline allows pupils to bring a partner of their choice to school events, including Valentine’s and matric balls.

“The draft (guidelines) are awaiting sign-off,” WCED spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond told the Weekend Argus. “It may have changed since consultation.” She said the document would be made public once signed off. Hammond said she cannot provide time frames: “That is impossible to do as it’s dependent on the sign-off of the (MEC).”

Earlier this year, LGBTQ+ organisation The Triangle Project, sparked debate on social media after calling for boys to be allowed to wear skirts in schools if they so choose. It said schools should adopt gender neutral uniforms. The National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) welcomed the move to adopt the policy but said there must be parent and learner engagement to ensure that everyone understood the changes.