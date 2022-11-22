A Mitchells Plain mom and dad say they will be taking legal action after their son’s school failed to deal with an alleged bullying incident. Mishkaah Davids, 44, says her 10-year-old son, who is in Grade 4 at Woodville Primary, was pushed down a staircase and then klapped several times by one of his classmates.

“The principal was informed about the incident that happened on Friday [November 11] but nothing happened. “My husband and I went to the school last Monday and I was told the principal was too busy to see us, but we demanded to speak to him,” Davids explained. The upset ma says the principal asked for a week to address the issue.

“I asked him to remove the child, but he removed my son from the class for a day. “We don’t know why my son was bullied. I feel it’s so unfair. “They say they can’t do anything now because the bully needs to write his exams, my son also needs to write exams so how should he do it while being traumatised?”

FRUSTRATED: Mother Mishkaah Davids, 44 Frustrated father Achmed, 43, says the palie actually pleaded with them not to involve the police. “On Monday we had the police there but he pleaded after the officer said the boy will have a record pending the outcome of the case.” When the Daily Voice visited the school, the principal declined to comment and referred us to the Western Cape Education Department (WCED).

WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond says the school has already dealt with the issue. “The incident happened on Friday, 11 November, at the end of the school day as learners were departing to go home,” she says. “It is alleged that one of the learners pushed the alleged victim down the stairs.

“The teacher brought the two learners to the principal. “A request was made to meet with the parents of the alleged perpetrator to address the incident with them. “The parents of the alleged victim visited the principal on Monday, 14 November to address their concerns,” Hammond adds.

TRAUMATIC: Mom and son “The principal discussed the incident and explained what the school has done to address bullying at their school.” The WCED did not respond to questions about what action, if any, had been taken against the alleged bully. Mom Mishkaah says her and her husband will now proceed to lay a charge of assault against the bully.