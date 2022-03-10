Parents and caregivers have been urged to start preparing the necessary documents before the 2023 school admission process begins.

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) said mense – particularly those who have learners entering Grade 1 and 8 next year – should get their papers in order ahead of the application process which will be open from 14 March to midnight of 15 April 2022.

The following documents will be required for the application:

The last official school report card

ID, Birth certificate, passport of the learner; or

A study permit (foreign learners); OR Proof of application (study permit) or a police affidavit

Immunisation card (Road to Health Chart) [Primary Schools Only]

Proof of Residence (Rates account, Lease agreement, an affidavit confirming residence).

WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said: “Every year, thousands of parents fail to enrol their children during the enrolment period. The WCED received over 70 000 late applications for the 2022 school year.

ADVISED: Bronagh

“Failure to apply on time will affect our planning and could also affect their application to their schools of choice.

“We need to work together to ensure that as many learners are enrolled before 15 April 2022,” Hammond said.

“Getting the necessary documentation in place in advance will make the whole process a lot easier. It takes roughly 15 minutes to apply and load the documents.”

Hammond also reminded parents that the WCED admissions website is a free service.

