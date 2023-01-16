As schools are set to reopen this week school drives are continuing around the Cape Flats. An organisation recently provided hundreds of underprivileged learners with school clothes and stationery items.

The New Horizon Civic Committee held an open table school drive where mense could choose the items that their laaities need. According to the committee's chairperson, Laylah Rycliff, they have now ensured that hundreds of pupils get some of the basic school necessities. Assistance: Laylah Rycliff “There were about 160 parents and grannies in the line. We have been doing the school drive for the past six years.

“During the year I collect and ask all residents for assistance to help the less fortunate," she says. She says aunties had the opportunity to choose items that their kids desperately need. “We have our table and we tell them what it is. We don't issue it to them, you take what you need.

“We had all the different types of clothing from different schools,” she says. The latest school drive follows that of Bonteheuwel mense who are using their crime WhatsApp groups to collect stationery for less fortunate kids in every street. Mitchells Plain activist Joanie Fredericks is on a mission to collect 500 pairs of school shoes for laaities who don't have.

Meanwhile, Amina Marinus, whose three grandchildren were assisted with shirts, pants and socks tells the Daily Voice that she is dankbaar for the clothes. “Just to see the smile on their faces, how happy the children were. “This school stuff helped a lot of children, they even got pencils and rulers,"Amina says.