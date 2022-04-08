A Grassy Park teen has not seen the inside of a classroom this year yet because a local school apparently refused to accept him because his transfer forms are in Afrikaans.

Dad Daryl Watkins says his 16-year-old son has been denied entry to Grassdale High for Grade 9 because his reports are in Afrikaans.

“We live right opposite Grassy Park High but they say the school is too full although we applied at the start of last year and we stay so close,” he says.

“When we then applied to Grassdale, we had to phone multiple times and visit the school for an answer till we heard they did not accept him because his reports from his previous school are in Afrikaans.”

OUT OF SCHOOL: 16-year-old pupil. Picture supplied

Daryl, 51, says his three children stayed with their aunt in the Eastern Cape for a while and attended school there.

He says while the two younger ones easily got into a EC Primary, his son is being rejected for high school.

“My wife and I both make calls or go to the school even as recently as Monday but all we get is they will get back to us but then we hear nothing.

“I also contacted the education department and the latest response from them is for my son to enrol in weekend classes at a school in Mitchells Plain.”

Millicent Merton, WCED spokesperson, said the matter is being looked into.

“The school is not aware of any parent or learner who was turned away because of paperwork in Afrikaans.

“When applying for admission, parents are advised that English is the language of learning and teaching at the school.

“The parent is advised to contact the district office for assistance with finding the closest school that can accommodate the learner.”

But Daryl says communication was never an issue, and he will now contact the WCED himself.

