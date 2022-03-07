Elsies River High School has launched a Gentlemen’s Club aimed at preparing boys to become better male figures in their communities.

The club aims to address issues such as bullying, gangsterism, substance abuse and gender-based violence, while also promoting discipline, positivity, and giving the boys a support system and career guidance.

It kicked off on Wednesday with 56 boys from Grade 8 to 12 who all volunteered to join, hoping to learn and lead by an example.

The boys, who dressed formally, smiled broadly as they welcomed everyone to the launch of their club.

Teacher Nashville Solomons says: “This is one of our holistic approaches to social challenges affecting our youth.

“I am glad the idea we had over a year ago has finally kicked off on a positive note, the boys were excited to do something good, looking decent and receiving good responses.

“We have seen that a number of boys needed guidance.

“We want them to have a perspective of what a real man is, starting from dressing, dealing with people and making conscious decisions.”

The Gentlemen’s Club will meet once a week and run at least two big projects such as awareness events or a fundraiser every month.

Grade 12 learner, Diego Kitten, 17, says: “There’s been a lot of negativity among learners in and outside the school, people bullying and being rude to one another.

LEAVING A LEGACY: Diego Kitten, 17

“Through this we’ll be able to instil discipline and I like the fact that we’ll be there for each other and speak freely about matters affecting us.

“I am glad I am part of a team that will leave a legacy for the next generation."

[email protected]