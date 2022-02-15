A Manenberg primary school principal is appealing to members of the public to help stop skelms hampering their children’s education after they suffered three break-ins in two weeks.

Kader Barendse, Principal of Rio Grande Primary in Pecos Road, said since 31 January the school has had multiple burglaries which has caused damage to floodlights, intercom system, internet and administration offices.

ENTRY: Skelms broke through secretary office roof. Picture supplied

“From the first break-in, we have had to call in people to come and fix what was broken and that has easily cost us over R20 000,” he says.

“The guys who broke in destroyed the intercom system which is vital for the school and they even broke the system that rings the bell for school.

“It is going to take years before the school can once again operate at its full capacity.

“The school also helps the community by providing meals for the children at school and even handing out food parcels but all of that now is in danger due to funds having to go towards repairs.

“We are appealing to the public to come forward with any information about these break-ins as this cannot go on.”

Mr Barendse, who is in his first year as principal after serving the school for 25 years, said the latest break-in took place on Sunday night.

“They broke through the roof of the secretary’s office and stole a number of items like pencils, fans and about R600 in change that was going to be used for the Valentine’s Day event we had planned for the children.”

WRECKED: Rio Grande Primary School damages. Picture supplied

He says they called the Manenberg police but are still waiting: “I have called multiple times but we have still not gotten any response and since we do not have a case number yet, we cannot go to the education department.”

