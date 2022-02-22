Boewe have left learners in the dark after stealing cables from a high school in Bishop Lavis.

John Ramsay High School Principal Roshin Ramawoothar says since school started there have been eight burglaries, the latest being on Saturday.

The suspects made a hole in the fence and have in the past even brought a wooden ladder to reach the lights on the walls.

He adds the skelms have stolen 20 LED lights and stripped the power box in their hall.

“The LED lights cost R3500 each, and we just can’t afford to replace them,” he says.

“We have decided to take all the lights off in the hall after the burglaries. That will still cost us money to fit them again.

“We are a fee-paying school and we can’t afford to pay for all of this. We only have a few thousand rands in our account.”

Ramawoothar says they have had to let the security company they hired go.

“We only have one security guard at the school and he can’t check the entire school. I don’t know if he was aware of the burglaries because it is mostly the back rooms which were broken into.”

Caretaker Ernest Delilly says the boewe stole a CCTV camera.

DAMAGE: Ernest Delilly

“They have even climbed on the chimney to take lights.

“Last Friday and Saturday they tried to gain access into the book storeroom and when they failed, they just broke the door.”

Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, says they are investigating a case of burglary with no arrests yet.

