An Eerste River mother has called on the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) to take action against a teen boy who allegedly planned a vicious assault on her daughter. The attack at Tuscany Glen High School was shared on social media, as the scared Grade 10 victim refuses to return to school.

Her 44-year-old mom, who cannot be named to protect the girl, says she got a skrik when she received a call from her child on Thursday morning asking to be fetched from school. “While a girl was filmed slapping her, the whole thing was actually perpetrated by a boy and he even sent a warning the night before,” the mother said. “The girlfriend of this boy asked my daughter for advice. My daughter told his girlfriend not to trust him because he was known as a player and he had lots of female friends. This enraged him and he sent my daughter’s boyfriend a message saying he was sorry for what he was about to do to her.”

INCIDENT: Scene of attack at Tuscany Glen High School The mom said that the next day her daughter went to school and was confronted by the Grade 11 pupil. “My daughter was in her home room and the girl arrived. The door was locked because she had already approached her in a threatening manner, but she convinced my child she only wanted to talk and that is when she started assaulting her,” the parent explained. “My daughter didn’t even know she was being filmed.”

In the 16-second clip, the attacker is seen klapping the meisie and can be heard saying, “No, sorry is not going to f***ing fix everything that you talk [email protected] about. Come I talk [email protected] about your man”. The victim’s mother said she has laid criminal charges. “They took the video and edited it so the girl who assaults my child’s identity is not shown. It was shared on WhatsApp and Facebook and now they are even making memes of my child. We are angry about the way she was treated and now she refuses to go to school.

“The suspension is a start, but these children must learn a lesson. Bullying is not ok and we want the boy who orchestrated this whole thing to also face disciplinary action,” the ma added. Spokesperson Unathi Booi has confirmed the WCED is aware of the incident. “The details regarding the incident are still unclear, as the victim left the school before it could be addressed due to the taxi strike and [was] not present at school [on Friday]. The school will investigate the matter [this] week. The perpetrator has been suspended,” Booi said.