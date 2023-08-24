These learners from Watsonia Primary School in Scottsdene are ready to hit a bullseye, but need help getting to a competition where they can show off their archery skills. The school is looking to raise R40 000 to get the team to an inter-schools archery contest in Pretoria in October.

According to their teacher and archery coach, William Claassen, Watsonia Primary is the only local school that will be taking part in the national bow and arrow competition, which is taking place from October 4 to 6 in Midrand. “Most of these learners come out of areas where parents cannot afford extras like these,” he explained. “These learners come from Wallacedene and Scottsdene and they really are talented archers. EDUCATOR: William Claassen.Picture: Solly Lottering “We started with this three years ago with six learners, and we now have 18 archers, from Grade 4 to 7. Three of our members are in the Western Province developmental team.

“In this sport you have to concentrate a lot; for example, we have one girl who has problems with learning and writing but she is one of our best archers. This has spilled over in her school work and she is doing much better,” Claassen added. “As a no-fee school we have difficulty with funding this sport, we are currently using bows and arrows that are on loan from the WP union and next year they will go to another school. “We also need help with transport to competitions and often teachers use their own vehicles.