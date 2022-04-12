The deadline for school admission for the 2023 academic year in Western Cape is fast approaching.

The Western Cape Education Department has issued a reminder to parents and caregivers that the school admissions process closes in 4 days.

They have until midnight on Friday, April 15, to apply for the 2023 school year, reports IOL.

“If one fails to apply before this date, any application after this date will be deemed as a late application, and preference will be given to applications submitted by April 15,” the WCED said.

According to the department, the parents of 120 000 children have already applied for school places, of which 57 000 are for Grade 8 enrolment.

“We want to thank all those that have applied timeously and appeal to others that wish to apply for the next school year, to do so by April 15.

“Applying after this date could affect their choice of placement and it will affect our planning,” said the department.

Parents and caregivers can log on to https://admissions.westerncape.gov.za to apply online free of charge.

The WCED is also hosting pop-up admission support tables at shopping malls and schools throughout this period. See their website for details.

The department said parents and caregivers could also visit the district office for support if they do not have access to a computer or smartphone.

Required documents for application:

– The last official school report card.

– ID, birth certificate, passport of the learner; or

– A study permit (foreign learners); OR proof of application (study permit).

– Immunisation card (Road to Health Chart) – Primary Schools Only.

– Proof of residence (rates account, lease agreement, an affidavit confirming residence). Note: Retail statements and bank statements are not accepted.

