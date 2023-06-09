Scholar transport drivers from Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha are threatening to down tools should their pleas for permits and accessibility to apply for the documents not be heard. The drivers sent a letter to parents notifying them that they will not be transporting learners on Thursday, Friday and Monday. They stated that the reason was because of permit-related issues.

The strike has seemingly now been put on hold after MEC for Mobility, Ricardo Mackenzie, reached out to the drivers on Thursday. Denver van Aarde, chairperson of the Mitchells Plain Scholar Transport, explained that they’ve raised issues of impoundment, permits and vehicle lifespan with Mackenzie. They are currently waiting for these issues to be noted on paper.

“Some of us have been waiting for months, years, and still we don’t have guidance and support from the government. “What we are saying to them is help us get our permits, make it more accessible. Majority of us have our PDP [professional driving permit] and our vehicles are road worthy, it’s just the permit issues.” Van Aarde has been unable to confirm or deny whether the strike would go ahead but said the meeting was fruitful.