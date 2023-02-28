A generator exploded at the Heideveld Community Day Centre, fortunately causing no injuries and firefighters were called to the scene just after 11.20am. Patients were evacuated and moved to a safer section of the facility, where they continue their care, reports Weekend Argus.

Fire teams found that the transformer was alight outside the building. Spokesperson for the Western Cape Health Department, Monique Johnstone, said: “All patients and staff were unharmed and evacuated at both the CDC and the Heideveld Emergency Centre. “The fire department arrived on the scene and extinguished the flames.

“All patients currently at the facility have been triaged and moved to the Heideveld Emergency Centre situated on the grounds of the CDC to continue their care. “Our teams are working on getting the power restored and request that people access services for emergency care only during this restoration period, or at their next community health centre, which is Hanover Park or Dr Abdurahman CDC. “Emergency Services will also be diverting patients to their next and nearest emergency centre until we have the generator operational again.”